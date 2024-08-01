NTA Releases Provisional Answer Keys For ICAR AIEEA PG And AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2024

Notice | NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the ICAR Entrance Examinations for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF/SRF (PhD) 2024 today, August 1, 2024.

On the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, the National Testing Agency has posted the Question Papers with Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys. This allows for the online submission of challenges, if any, to the Provisional Answer Key for any given question. If candidates are not happy with the answer key, they can challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) for each question they want to challenge.

The exam was conducted on June 29, 2024. The AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2024 exams were held in 170 examination centers located in 91 cities across the country for 46,452 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The deadline to submit an objection to the provisional answer key is August 3, 2024, up to 11:50 pm.

The details for Answer Key Challenge are given below:

Candidates can submit the processing fee using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. "No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode," read the official notice.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," it added.

The updated Final Answer Key will be used to prepare and announce the outcome. No single candidate will be notified if their challenge is accepted or rejected. Following the challenge, the Experts' finalized Key will be the final version. Challenges will not be accepted after 11:50 p.m. on March 8, 2024. Candidates can email icar@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 for more information.