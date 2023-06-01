No 'Periodic table' and 'Evolution' chapters in NCERT textbooks; experts show discontent

NCERT on rationalisation of textbooks removed Periodic table' and 'Evolution' | Representative image

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in another major move has trimmed the chapters from the Evolution and Heredity from Biology subject and periodic classification of elements from Chemistry in a process of rationalising the textbooks.

According to the various reports the chapters that have been removed include Charles Darwin on evolution, origin of life on Earth, and human evolution and heredity.

The NCERT has also made the deletion of the periodic classification of elements.

UK based biologist & writer, Richard Dawkins shared a News article on the Micro blogging site, Twitter.

He writes, "Modi’s BJP is a tragic affront to India’s secular beginnings. Hinduism is at least as ridiculous as Islam. Between them, these two idiotic religions have betrayed the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi."

Read Also DU replaces Gandhi with Savarkar in Political Science syllabus

Modi’s BJP is a tragic affront to India’s secular beginnings. Hinduism is at least as ridiculous as Islam. Between them, these two idiotic religions have betrayed the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi.https://t.co/1wIHXKeyGS — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) May 31, 2023

Read Also Topics dropped by NCERT in process of rationalisation; See list here

The news article from The Nature has mentioned reactions from the experts after this rationalization process from the NCERT. The report quotes Mythili Ramchand, a science-teacher trainer at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, who says, “everything related to water, air pollution, resource management has been removed. "I don’t see how conservation of water, and air pollution, is not relevant for us. It’s all the more so currently."

"Anybody who’s trying to teach biology without dealing with evolution is not teaching biology as we currently understand it," says Jonathan Osborne, a science-education researcher at Stanford University in California.

The report also states, More than 4,500 scientists, teachers and science communicators have signed an appeal organized by Breakthrough Science Society, a campaign group based in Kolkata, India, to reinstate the axed content on evolution.

A few days back NCERT has announced to drop the objectionable content against Sikhs from the political science textbook for Class 12 of the CBSE.

The portions have been removed in view of a representation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and a recommendation of the expert group set up by the NCERT.

Read Also NCERT drops references to Khalistan demand from class 12 textbook