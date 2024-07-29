NMIMS Welcomes PhD Batch 2024 With Inauguration Ceremony Featuring Management, Engineering, Law, And More

NMIMS Welcomes PhD Batch 2024 | NMIMS

Mumbai: SVKM’s NMIMS (Deemed-to-be University) recently hosted an inauguration ceremony for the Ph.D. Batch of 2024 at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium.

This event marks the beginning of a new cohort of students who will delve across diverse disciplines, including Management, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Engineering, Science, Law, Statistics, Commerce, Economics, and Psychology.

"Today marks a significant occasion as we inaugurate one of the most prestigious programs at NMIMS University—our PhD programs. This journey is not just about education; it is a transformative experience. Pursuing a PhD is a noble endeavour, contributing to collective knowledge and solving complex problems. Embrace this journey with curiosity, and ethical integrity. We look forward to witnessing your growth," said Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor of NMIMS University.

The event also featured a keynote address by Dr. Archana Pai, Professor of Physics at IIT-Bombay. Dr. Pai's speech underscored the importance of perseverance, curiosity, and ethical research practices in achieving academic and professional success.

Following the keynote, the deans of various schools within NMIMS also delivered brief welcome addresses. The speakers included Dr. Justin Paul, Dean of SBM and Provost of Management Education, Dr. Jagannath Sahu, Dean of SPPSPTM, Dr. Koteswararao Anne, Dean of MPSTME, Dr. Jayakumar Singh Bondili, Dean of SDSOS, Dr. Durgambini Patel, Dean of KPMSOL, Dr. Shushil Kulkarni, Dean of NSMASA, and Prof. Sangeeta Kher, I/C Dean of ASMSOC, among others. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Mayank Joshipura, Associate Dean-Research, SBM.