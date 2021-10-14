﻿NMAT 2021: NMIMS to accept only first attempt scores this year

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Naseer Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has decided to accept only first attempt scores this year for the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Management Aptitude Test (NMAT). This goes against the traditional practice of accepting the best of three attempts .

“Until now, candidates were to make three attempts of NMAT and we would consider the best score of the three. But from this year, in the interest of the students, we are going to take only the first attempt score,” said Dr Anupam Rastogi, Admission In-charge of NMIMS.

The NMAT by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) exam is a national level entrance test conducted for MBA admissions at NMIMS University. GMAC has two types of testing modes for the exam. Students have two options to take the exam.

They can either take the online exam from home or visit the centre, where all the COVID-19 related protocols are followed and social distancing is well maintained. The exam from the centres will also be online.

