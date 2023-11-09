NIT Hamirpur Takes Disciplinary Action Against 24 Students For Drug Abuse

24 students were allegedly involved with several infractions, including drug use | Representative Image

National Institute of Technology (NIT Hamirpur) were forced to take disciplinary action against 24 of its students after the death of a MTech first year student due to alleged drug overdose on October 23. According to an official from the institute, the 24 students were allegedly involved with several infractions, including drug use.

The director of NIT Hamirpur also confirmed the same and said that action has to be taken as they have ‘defamed’ the institute.

Disciplinary Action

A spokesperson of the institute said that NIT has expelled two BTech students for two semesters over disciplinary issues. Even when both the students will return back to the institute, they will not be provided hostel facilities for one year.

Ten BTech trainees have been expelled from the hostel for one year, while 12 other students have been fined Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000 depending on their acts, the person said.

A disciplinary committee was formed after six students of the institute were found to be intoxicated on November 5. According to NIT, eight students were found guilty of consuming drugs while the other two were found guilty of violating hostel rules.

Police Arrest

The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the October death, including one Ravi Chopra - an alleged drug supplier, his associate Ankush Sharma, five NIT students, a BEd student from some other institute, and one more person. Out of four, two were held for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for violating sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while the rest were held under several sections of the NDPS Act.

