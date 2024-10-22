 New SSC Guidelines In Maharashtra: Students Scoring Below 35 In Math & Science Now Eligible For 11th Grade Admission, Options For Re-examination Available
HomeEducationNew SSC Guidelines In Maharashtra: Students Scoring Below 35 In Math & Science Now Eligible For 11th Grade Admission, Options For Re-examination Available

New SSC Guidelines In Maharashtra: Students Scoring Below 35 In Math & Science Now Eligible For 11th Grade Admission, Options For Re-examination Available

This change is part of a revised syllabus meant to support students, especially those not planning to pursue careers in math or science.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Credits: Pexels

Mumbai: To help students who struggle with math, educational authorities have created a new policy. Under this policy, students who score between 20 and 34 marks in Mathematics and Science on their 10th board exams (SSC Exam) can now enroll in 11th grade, as reported by ABP Majha (Marathi news portal)

The move is aimed at benefitting those students who want to pursue non-maths related courses after class X. Arts stream students will benefit from it, said experts.

With this policy, students have two options:

They can either join 11th grade with a note on their results showing their lower scores or choose to retake the exams. This flexibility aims to reduce stress and make it easier for students to continue their education.

However, not everyone agrees with this decision. Speaking to APB, Education expert Heramb Kulkarni stated that this move could harm students by lowering the quality of education and merely increasing graduation numbers.

"The government should focus on providing quality education rather than making exams easier," he said, noting that India ranked 33rd in global education studies in 2020, which shows room for improvement.

Kulkarni argued that simply increasing the number of graduates will not solve deeper problems in education. He pointed out that many graduates struggle with basic skills, suggesting that if the goal is just to pass more students, "we might as well issue degree certificates along with birth certificates," he told to ABP.

