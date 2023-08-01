New inclusions in CAT 2023 | Representative Image

The Common Admission Test (CAT) syllabus has seen significant alteration during the past five years. Major adjustments to the Syllabus 2023 are that the syllabus has been revised, and it now includes a variety of questions that include MCQs and non-MCQs.

Although the exam's syllabus is not predetermined by IIMs, it generally assesses a candidate's verbal and reading comprehension skills, quantitative aptitude, and their ability to interpret data and use logic.

25–30% of questions no longer carry a penalty. As more questions are focused on reading comprehension than verbal ability, the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Sections of the curriculum have seen the most modifications. The Quantitative Ability component of the curriculum has seen some revisions, with an increased emphasis on problems requiring arithmetic.

The exam has followed a similar pattern, except for the last three years which will be followed for 2023 also, in terms of time duration, number of questions and sections.

IIM Lucknow, which is conducting the CAT exam on November 26 this year, will release the notification on the web-portal through the official CAT exam website iimcat.ac.in.

The Convenor for this year is Prof. Sanjeet Singh. He joined IIM Lucknow in March 2020 and is a Professor of Decision Sciences Area.

Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) shortlists candidates for the interview round based on their own individual admission criteria. However, CAT score is a common and most important component in the selection process of all IIMs as well as CAT 2023 score accepting institutes. Other selection factors include candidates' past academic records, gender, diversity of qualifications, etc.

Three rounds make up the CAT 2023 selection process for IIMs. In round 1, IIM Shortlist followed by Personal interview in round two and final selection and eligibility verification in Round 3.

