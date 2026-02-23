 New Delhi: Violence Erupts At JNU As Left & Right Student Groups Clash During Protest March - Videos Surface
Tensions erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University early Monday as Left- and Right-aligned student groups clashed during a protest march demanding the VC’s resignation and revocation of a rustication order. Alleged stone pelting left several injured, with both sides blaming each other. Videos showed confusion on campus, while authorities remained unresponsive.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Tensions flared on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after student groups aligned with the Left and Right accused each other of unleashing violence during a protest march in early hours of Monday.

According to students, the alleged incident took place at around 1.30 am on Monday, where several students got injured in an alleged stone pelting after a scuffle broke out among students.

According to the statement, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for a "Samta Juloos" towards the East Gate, demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order. Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members to confront them.

However, ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident.

Left-backed groups, including All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP activists pelted stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked "unarmed students," leaving several injured.

According to the purported videos shared by several students caught in the standoff, there were scenes of confusion and fear in the campus as rival groups traded violence near the protest site.

University authorities did not respond to queries immediately.

According to students, the situation on campus remained tense.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

