 IIT Bombay Issues Official Statement After Five Live Cartridges Found In Hostel Room
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Sunday issued an official statement regarding the recent discovery of cartridges inside a student hostel room on campus.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: IIT-B Hostel Room Yields Five Live Cartridges; Student Booked Under Arms Act | File Picture

According to the institute, the ammunition was brought to the campus by a visitor of a student residing in the hostel. The visitor and the student are childhood friends. The matter came to light after two students were involved in a physical altercation inside the hostel premises, prompting intervention by campus security.

During the incident, one of the students was found to be in a drunken state. As part of the standard security protocol, security conducted a check of the student’s room and recovered liquor bottles. Upon further inspection, live ammunition (bullets) was discovered in the room. The institute has further clarified that no weapon was found during the search.

A detailed internal investigation was subsequently conducted by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) and the security team. Following the inquiry, the case was handed over to the police. An FIR was filed, and the candidate visitor was presented before a judge and sent to judicial custody.

The students involved were questioned by the police and later released. The matter is currently pending with the Powai Police.

In its statement, IIT Bombay stated that disciplinary action will be taken as per established procedures.

