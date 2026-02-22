 Mumbai: IIT-B Hostel Room Yields Five Live Cartridges; Student Booked Under Arms Act
Five live 7.65 mm cartridges were allegedly found inside a hostel room at IIT Bombay, prompting Powai Police to register an FIR. The recovery followed a campus dispute that led to a security inspection. The accused faces charges under the Arms Act, as police investigate possible Bihar connections and an illegal ammunition supply chain.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
Mumbai: IIT-B Hostel Room Yields Five Live Cartridges; Student Booked Under Arms Act | File Picture

Mumbai: The Powai Police have registered an FIR against Sarvottam Anand Satishchandra Chaudhary after five live 7.65 mm cartridges were allegedly recovered from a hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on February 19, 2026.

According to IANS, the ammunition was discovered during a security check initiated after a dispute between students on campus. During the inspection of the hostel premises, security personnel reportedly found five live rounds, prompting immediate police intervention. Chaudhary has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

An FIR has been registered as investigations continue into suspected Bihar links and a possible illegal supply network said the Mumbai Police

The incident has raised concerns over security protocols within educational institutions, though authorities have maintained that the situation is under control and there is no immediate threat to campus safety.

