'Ye Atyachaar Mat Karo Teachers Par': DU Professor Exposes What Students Write In Exams; Her Frustated Yet Humourous Appeal Goes Viral

A candid video by a Delhi University assistant professor has taken Instagram by storm, striking a chord with both educators and students. In the now-viral clip, the professor makes an earnest appeal to DU students, urging them to stop filling exam sheets with what she bluntly calls “rubbish,” saying it makes evaluation a nightmare for teachers.

“Sheet Bharne Se Marks Nahi Milenge”

The video, shared by Instagram user Shikha Sharma, shows the professor folding her hands and addressing students directly. Clearly frustrated yet humorous in tone, she says, “Mere DU ke sabhi students se haath jod kar guzarish hai ki yeh atyachaar hum teachers par mat karo. Kya gobar likh rahe ho aap apni answer sheets mein? Itna kharab nahi padhate hain hum teachers aapko.”

She goes on to explain that while she understands the pressure students feel to fill pages during exams, quantity cannot replace clarity.

“Maine maana ki paper mein sheets bharni padti hain, lekin iska matlab yeh nahi hai ki 7–8 pages likhne ke chakkar mein aap usmein kuch bhi likh do.”

Her main concern? Students focusing on page count rather than meaningful content.

From Movie Songs to Two-Word Answers

What left many viewers amused was her revelation about what she finds in some answer sheets. According to her, some students go as far as writing lyrics from the Bollywood film Krrish, while others stretch just a couple of words across an entire page.

“Koi Krrish ka gaana likh raha hai usmein, koi do shabd likh raha hai bas poore page par, aur jo kuch likh bhi raha hai, woh samajh hi nahi aa raha hai, toh main number kaise doon aapko?” she says in the clip.

Her advice is simple but firm:

“Toh meri haath jod kar aapse request hai ki aap do page kam likh lo, lekin woh 4–5 page aise likho ki humein kuch samajh aaye. Sirf sheet bharne se marks nahi milenge. Aap graduation mein ho, please padhna shuru kar do. Kam likho, par sahi likho. Mera mood kharab ho gaya hai.”

Social media reacts

The professor’s honest rant quickly resonated online. Many users found her frustration relatable, especially fellow educators who often face similar challenges during exam season. Others reacted with humor.

One comment read, “Meri answer sheet mil gyi.” Another user jokingly apologised, writing, “I am so sorry ma'am per koi pdata hi nhi hai du me.” A third quipped sarcastically, “Na teachers ka padhaya hua smjh ata h na students ka likha hua , equal equal.”