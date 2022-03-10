NEP 2020 to alter country's education landscape, says Andhra Governor

Sri Biswabhushan Harichandan, Governor and Chancellor of Andhra Pradesh, while addressing a convocation, said that he is happy to know that all universities in the state are taking steps to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which was expected to usher in a new era in the Indian Higher Education system and bring about a fundamental change in the country's education landscape.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapuramu, celebrated its 20th convocation ceremony on Thursday. The Governor participated in the ceremony in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan.

"NEP 2020 was considered to be very comprehensive, highly vibrant, and flexible and expected to shape the younger generation into a sound ethical base with a strong sense of soial responsibility," the Governor said.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:09 PM IST