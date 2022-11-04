NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds over 150 new seats; know more here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds over 150 new seats | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has increased the total number of seats by adding 156 new seats in round 2 of NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates can check the details about these new seats on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Along with the new seats, MCC has also declared data like the name of the state and institute, quota, branch of Medical, caste category, and total number of available seats. Candidates appearing in the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022 must go through the details of the new seats and finish their choice-filling process accordingly.

The registration and payment of fees for NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2, commenced yesterday, November 3. Eligible candidates can register for the round 2 counselling before November 7, 3 pm. The choice-filling process of round 2 counselling is going to begin soon. MCC is going to shut the window to fill course and college preference on November 8, at 11:55 pm.

The NEET UG counselling 2022 seat allotment process will take place from November 9 to November 10, and the result for the same would be announced on November 11. shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted college between November 12 and November 18, 2022.