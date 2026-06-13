 NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling Likely To Be Delayed Amid Schedule Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling Likely To Be Delayed Amid Schedule Clash

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling Likely To Be Delayed Amid Schedule Clash

Tamil Nadu’s engineering admissions counselling under TNEA 2026 is likely to be delayed as NEET re-exam is scheduled for June 21. Over 3.02 lakh students have applied, with certificate verification underway. AICTE approval is pending. However, rank list is set for June 29. The state government will decide on counselling postponement soon after consultations.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling Likely To Be Delayed Amid Schedule Clash
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling Likely To Be Delayed Amid Schedule Clash | Representative image

Chennai: With the National Testing Agency scheduled to conduct the NEET exam on June 21, the engineering admission counselling schedule in Tamil Nadu is expected to face delays.

Read Also
NTA Launches ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ Training Programme For Exam Officials To Ensure Fair &...
NTA Launches ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ Training Programme For Exam Officials To Ensure Fair &...

TNEA 2026 process details
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 (TNEA 2026) is a fully digital process encompassing online registration, fee payment, choice filling, seat allotment, and final confirmation.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) under the Higher Education Department has started receiving applications on May 3 and concluded on June 5.

According to a senior official from DOTE, though over 3.02 lakh students have enrolled, as many as 2,45,220 have uploaded their certificates.

Read Also
Indian Railways Recruits 43,781 Candidates In FY 2025-26; Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews RRB...
Indian Railways Recruits 43,781 Candidates In FY 2025-26; Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews RRB...

NEET exam impact
As the NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is yet to approve the engineering counselling schedule.

"However, the certificate verification has begun," he said, adding "the rank list will be published on June 29 as per schedule."

The official said that counselling should be held after the completion of certificate verification.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Plans ‘Single Parent Child’ Category In College Admission Forms To Support...
Maharashtra Govt Plans ‘Single Parent Child’ Category In College Admission Forms To Support...

Minister on counselling delay
Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan told media persons that a decision on whether to postpone the engineering counselling would be taken in a day or two.

The minister said that he would consult with the department secretary before announcing the revised engineering counselling schedule shortly.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on