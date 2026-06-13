NTA Launches ‘Pariksha Karmayogi’ Training Programme For Exam Officials To Ensure Fair & Standardised Conduct Of Examination

In a move aimed at improving the quality and consistency of examination administration across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched 'Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials' on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform.

NTA launches ‘Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials’ on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform to strengthen supervision and invigilation for NTA examinations



The programme has been designed to strengthen the capacity of examination functionaries… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 13, 2026

Announcing the initiative through its official social media handle, NTA said the programme has been designed to strengthen supervision and invigilation processes and ensure the smooth, secure and standardised conduct of offline, pen-and-paper-based examinations, including NEET (UG).

The training programme is primarily intended for examination functionaries such as Centre Superintendents and Invigilators who play a key role in conducting NTA examinations.

Focus on uniform examination standards

According to NTA, the programme seeks to equip examination personnel with the knowledge and skills required to maintain fairness, transparency and integrity throughout the examination process.

The course is divided into four modules covering the complete examination lifecycle. The first module introduces participants to the programme and highlights the responsibilities of examination officials in ensuring fair conduct. The second module focuses on preparations before the examination, including centre readiness, security arrangements and compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The third module deals with examination-day operations and provides guidance on activities before the exam begins, during candidate entry, throughout the examination period and after the test concludes. The final module serves as a quick reference guide, offering a summary of key instructions and responsibilities.

Self-paced learning and certification

Hosted on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform, the programme allows officials to learn at their own pace and complete assessments to receive certification. NTA said the digital format will help create a standardised training framework for examination personnel across different states and centres.

Officials believe that trained and certified manpower is essential for conducting large-scale national examinations smoothly and efficiently. The initiative is expected to improve procedural compliance, operational efficiency and accountability at examination centres.

Strengthening the examination ecosystem

The launch of Pariksha Karmayogi comes as NTA continues efforts to strengthen the examination ecosystem through technology-enabled training and capacity building. By creating a common training standard for examination officials, the agency aims to reduce procedural inconsistencies and reinforce confidence in the conduct of national-level entrance examinations.

NTA said the programme reflects its commitment to maintaining high standards of examination administration and ensuring that every candidate experiences a fair and transparent testing environment, irrespective of where the examination is conducted.