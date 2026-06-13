Indian Railways Recruits 43,781 Candidates In FY 2025-26; Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews RRB Hiring Process

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Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday reviewed the recruitment process of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and called for greater transparency, speed and accuracy in hiring across Indian Railways.

During a high-level meeting with senior railway officials, the minister stressed the need to further strengthen the recruitment system through technology-driven processes. He also directed officials to expand the use of Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) and introduce more tablet-based examinations to make recruitment faster and more efficient.

According to the PIB reports, the review comes as Indian Railways reported significant progress in hiring during the financial year 2025-26, with 43,781 candidates recruited against 47,084 notified vacancies across multiple categories.

Recruitment review and direction

During a high-level meeting with senior railway officials, the minister stressed the need to further strengthen the recruitment system through technology-driven processes. He also directed officials to expand the use of Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) and introduce more tablet-based examinations to make recruitment faster and more efficient.

Hiring progress in FY 2025-26

According to the Railways, the largest recruitment was for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), followed by Technicians, Junior Engineers and Railway Protection Force personnel.

Recruitment completed in FY 2025-26:

Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP): 18,799 vacancies notified; 17,193 candidates empanelled

Technicians: 14,298 vacancies notified; 13,416 candidates empanelled

Sub-Inspectors (RPF): 452 vacancies notified; 450 candidates empanelled

Constables (RPF): 4,208 vacancies notified; 4,205 candidates empanelled

Junior Engineers (JE)/DMS/CMA: 7,951 vacancies notified; 7,333 candidates empanelled

Paramedical Staff: 1,376 vacancies notified; 1,184 candidates empanelled

The ministry said the recruitment drive reflects the Railways' efforts to fill vacancies in a systematic and time-bound manner while maintaining transparency.

Annual recruitment calendar

Vaishnaw noted that candidates have welcomed the annual recruitment calendar and quarterly vacancy notifications introduced by the Railways. He said the system gives aspirants a clearer timeline and allows them to prepare for examinations in a more organised manner.

The minister also reviewed ongoing recruitment cycles under various notifications, including NTPC, Level-1, ALP, Technician and Junior Engineer categories. Several examinations have already been conducted, while others are expected to be completed over the next six months to one year.

Railway officials informed the minister that the recruitment process involves large-scale coordination, with examinations being conducted across multiple cities and centres in 15 languages. Given the huge number of applicants, the exams are held in multiple stages and shifts to ensure fairness and equal opportunity.

Technology-driven reforms

During the meeting, Vaishnaw emphasised the transition of all departmental examinations to the CBT mode. He said technology should be used to improve efficiency, reduce delays and make the process more candidate-friendly.

The minister also stressed the importance of multilingual examinations, saying they help candidates from different linguistic backgrounds participate without language barriers.

Another key focus area was communication with candidates. Vaishnaw directed RRBs to provide timely updates and counter misinformation with factual information so that aspirants remain well informed throughout the recruitment process.