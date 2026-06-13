Maharashtra Govt Plans ‘Single Parent Child’ Category In College Admission Forms To Support Children Of Single Mothers | Ai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to introduce a separate "Single Parent Child" category in college admission forms as part of a broader initiative to support children of single mothers pursuing higher and technical education.

The proposal was announced by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, who has directed the formation of a high-level committee to study and implement the proposed Single Parent Child Scheme.

According to the minister, adding a dedicated column in admission forms will help colleges accurately identify students from single-mother households. The data will enable the government to assess the number of such students enrolled in higher education institutions and design targeted support measures for them.

Statewide consultation planned

As part of the exercise, the Higher and Technical Education Department will hold a special online meeting with principals of nearly 1,500 colleges across Maharashtra on June 17, 2026. The meeting will focus on understanding the ground realities and developing a system for proper registration of students belonging to this category during the admission process.

Officials said that, until now, there has been no separate mechanism to record details of children of single mothers in higher education institutions. Colleges have therefore been instructed to help establish a reliable and uniform system for collecting such information.

Patil said the initiative, being undertaken jointly by the State Government and the Directorate of Higher Education, is aimed at helping these students gain better access to higher education and government welfare schemes.

Committee to examine support measures

The government is also considering a range of support measures under the proposed scheme. These include priority in hostel admissions, counselling assistance and other concessions that may help students from single-parent families continue their education.

To discuss the policy framework and future course of action, State Convenor of Sau Ekal Mahila Samiti, Shri Heramb Kulkarni, recently met officials at the Directorate of Higher Education in Pune. Detailed discussions were held on the steps required for effective implementation of the scheme.

Following the announcement of a separate policy for single mothers during the Budget Session, a committee had already been constituted under the chairpersonship of the Commissioner of the Women and Child Development Department. Director of Higher Education Dr. Shailendra Deolankar and Heramb Kulkarni are among its members.

The Higher and Technical Education Department will now set up a separate high-level committee under the guidance of Minister Patil. The panel is expected to study the proposed admission form changes and recommend measures to ensure educational and institutional support for children of single mothers. Its report will be submitted to the government for further action.