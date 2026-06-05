NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: Digvijaya Singh Urges PM Narendra Modi To Issue White Paper On Irregularities In NTA-Conducted Exams Over Last 8 Years | File Pic

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET-UG paper leak issue, urging the government to issue a white paper documenting the instances of paper leaks or irregularities in NTA-conducted examinations in the last eight years and the action taken on them.

Singh, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, said that at a time when lakhs of students are under heavy pressure, it is critical to reinforce their faith in the system.

"I am writing to you to raise a very important concern which several students have relayed to me in the last few weeks. At a time when the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has wreaked havoc on the mental health of lakhs of students, one critical stressor for them has been the lack of clarity on how previous paper leaks, etc. have been investigated," Singh said in his letter to Modi.

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There is presently no consolidated public record of cases relating to paper leaks and how they are being prosecuted by the CBI and other investigative agencies of the Centre and state governments, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Amidst the absence of official information, there are plenty of reports and rumours that have taken their place, Singh pointed out.

"For instance, one repeated complaint I have received is that the main accused in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak in Hazaribagh, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar alias Mukhiya, is reportedly out on bail. Similarly, the CBI has reportedly filed a closure report stating that no irregularities occurred in the UGC-NET exam of 2024 which had been cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) back then," he said.

When asked by a Delhi court to provide a written explanation for its closure report, the CBI has asked for more time, Singh pointed out.

The CBI's delay in providing its explanation has similarly sent out a negative message among India's students, Singh said.

"To inspire renewed confidence in the administration's ability and willingness to deliver justice to India's students, I therefore propose that the Government of India issue a white paper documenting the list of instances of paper leaks and/or irregularities which have occurred in NTA-conducted examinations in the last eight years," Singh said.

He said the white paper should also list the action taken by the NTA and the investigative agencies, including who was arrested by them, for each of these examinations.

Singh said the white paper should mention the status of each investigation - whether it is ongoing or has been completed, and if a chargesheet or closure report has been filed by the investigative agency.

It should also give reasons why a closure report may have been filed and also the status report of each of the accused and their present status (trial ongoing, on bail, convicted, etc., be given, Singh said.

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"At a time when lakhs of students are under heavy pressure, it is critical that we reinforce their faith in the system. Such transparency will act as a confidence-building measure among our youth," the Congress leader said in his letter to Modi dated June 4.

"I trust that you will give the issues raised herein the urgent attention they deserve," Singh said.

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam, held on May 3 by the NTA, was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak which is now being probed by the CBI.

A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

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