FPJ Accesses Re-NEET Paper Sale Advertisement On Telegram For ₹80,000; NTA Refers Matter To Cyber Crime Authorities

Fresh concerns have emerged ahead of the Re-NEET 2026 examination after claims of question papers being sold through Telegram channels began circulating online. While screenshots and messages advertising alleged access to the examination paper have surfaced on social media, the authenticity of these claims remains unverified.

The Free Press Journal was able to access one such Telegram message that appeared to offer the Re-NEET 2026 question paper for sale at varying prices depending on how many hours before the examination a candidate wished to receive it. However, FPJ could not independently verify whether the claims were genuine or whether any examination material had actually been leaked.

The message, posted in a Telegram group identifying itself as "PRIVATE MAFIYA," claimed that candidates could obtain the paper 10, 20, or 36 hours before the examination by making partial advance payments ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, with the remaining amount to be paid after the exam. The post listed the total price of the alleged paper at ₹80,000.

The message also contained unusual instructions advising candidates to attempt only a certain score range and included a Telegram contact for further communication.

dear @NTA_Exams and @Cyberdost

i got few telegram pages they are managed by 1 person they are selling RE-NEET2026 question papers LINKS=> https://t.co/mU7KAYgopB (PRIVATE GROUP💺📷) 2nd https://t.co/DiCRCuKWwU 3rd https://t.co/8ONrDLAQDY take the action on this pic.twitter.com/zVt3pY3B6T — PRINCE SHRIVASTAVA (@PRINCESHRI43069) June 3, 2026

Social media user flags Telegram channels

The issue gained wider attention on June 3, 2026, when an X user named Prince Srivastav tagged the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Cyber Dost, the Government of India's cybersecurity awareness initiative, alleging that multiple Telegram channels were selling Re-NEET 2026 question papers.

In his post, Srivastav shared links to three Telegram groups and channels, along with screenshots that purportedly showed conversations and paper-related claims.

"Dear @NTA_Exams and @Cyberdost, I got few Telegram pages. They are managed by one person. They are selling RE-NEET 2026 question papers. Take action on this," the user wrote.

These are being reported to CyberCrime for verification and action. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 3, 2026

NTA responds

Responding publicly to the post, the National Testing Agency said the matter had been referred to the appropriate authorities for verification.

"These are being reported to CyberCrime for verification and action," NTA replied on X.

The response indicates that authorities are examining the claims, although no official confirmation has been issued regarding the authenticity of the alleged question paper sale advertisements.

Telegram group changes its stand

Following the social media attention and NTA's response, the same Telegram group posted another message distancing itself from any claims of possessing the Re-NEET paper.

In the post, the group stated that it had no connection with Re-NEET and was not responsible for any issue related to the examination paper. It further claimed that it was only providing "guess papers" prepared based on personal knowledge and experience as a NEET aspirant.

The message thanked students and asserted that the material being shared was intended solely to help candidates prepare for the examination.

Re-NEET scheduled for June 21

The Re-NEET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. Candidates are expected to receive their admit cards on June 14, while the city intimation slip is likely to be released shortly.

With examination preparations underway, authorities have repeatedly advised students not to fall prey to individuals or groups claiming to offer access to question papers or guaranteed scores in exchange for money.

Disclaimer: The Free Press Journal does not vouch for the authenticity of the Telegram messages, screenshots, conversations, or claims regarding the alleged sale of the Re-NEET 2026 question paper.