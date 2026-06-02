Sonam Wangchuk Threatens To Join Jantar Mantar Protest On June 6 If Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Does Not Resign By June 5 | File Pic

Mumbai: Sonam Wangchuk announces he will join CJP’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6 demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan “I am coming to Delhi to join you all, and to join Dipke ji. You also let me know, are you coming?”, Wangchuk announced in a video message.

Challenges 'Cockroach Janta Party' protesters to prove legitimacy

He said " in my last post, I had asked you cockroaches to prove and convince me that this 'Cockroach Janta Party' is an expression of the Indian youth and not a conspiracy by foreign forces. Following that, many of you wrote about this in the comments, and Dipke ji reached out to me. I spoke with him, and he shared this data with me, which I am now sharing with you.

" Now, your and their reason could be the NEET paper leaks, or the CUET and CBSE exams, but for me, this is an even bigger issue. Look, for the last four decades, I have been striving and fighting in the field of education itself. As soon as I finished engineering, I dedicated myself to improving education, that too in government schools in remote villages.

Questions implementation of New Education Policy

And when I don't see anything changing, I get disappointed and feel the need to do something. So the big question is, what is happening to our education system? Very good policies are coming out, which I am very happy with. You all must have seen the New Education Policy, but how much of it is actually being implemented? How much of it is translating onto the ground, onto reality? Seeing that makes me very disappointed.

" Similarly, you must have seen the campaign for a developed India, 'Viksit India by 2047'. Now, who wouldn't want a Viksit India? But if you look at its implementation as well, you might get disappointed.

Rates government's intention 10/10 but implementation poor

If we want to see whether India will be developed in 2047 or not, I have a magic trick. Let me introduce you to the makers and stakeholders of Developed India 2047. Look at their condition and you tell me, is Developed India actually going to become a reality? Come, let me show you. These are the children who are in pre-primary classes today in India's villages. These very children will be 25 to 30 years old in 2047. They will be the ones running India. So do you think India is going to become developed if this remains the state of our schools?

"That is why I say the intention is very good. For the intention, I would give the government a 10 out of 10. But then, how much implementation or action takes place on it will decide how much progress is made. Because progress lies in action; a country is not built on mere desires alone. So, if you look at the last three or four education ministers, Google it, see who came and what wonders they achieved, looking at that, I do not feel that a developed India is going to happen.

Gives June 5 deadline for resignation or change

"Therefore, for these reasons, I want the resignation of the Education Minister. You are right, the leaking of the NEET papers is a huge matter, it is playing with the lives of millions of students. But what is going to happen next is a much bigger question. So, to reform all of this, I would urge the Prime Minister that in any self-respecting country, in a democracy, any self-respecting education minister would resign if such things happen, if papers are leaked, and nothing is functioning properly.

"So, I hope that this will happen in the next few days either a change or a resignation. And if this does not happen even by June 5th, then out of compulsion, I too will join you all on 6th June to make this request in Delhi. So, I am coming to Delhi to join you all, and to join Dipke ji. You also let me know, are you coming? Friends, I have always had a slogan:

If not now, when?

If not us, who?

If not now, then when? And if not us, then who will bring change to India? That is all for today. Jai Hind," Wangchuk said.