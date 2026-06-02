FYJC Admission 2026-27: Students Must Confirm Seats By June 3 As Over 3.26 Lakh Admissions Already Finalised Across Maharashtra | Representative Image

Mumbai: Students allotted seats in the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process for the academic year 2026-27 have been asked to confirm their admissions by June 3, which is the final date for completing the process under the current round.

Over 23.62 lakh students registered across 9,152 colleges

According to the School Education Department, admissions have commenced in 9,152 junior colleges across Maharashtra through the centralized online admission system. So far, 23,62,256 students have registered for admission.

Of the registered candidates, 7,87,364 students have completed Part 2 of the admission process and secured allotments in junior colleges. As of June 2, a total of 3,26,670 students had confirmed their admissions. This includes 3,00,396 admissions secured through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds and 26,274 admissions under various quota categories.

Pune leads with 65,329 confirmations, Mumbai second at 48,057

Mumbai recorded the highest number of confirmed admissions at 48,057, followed by Pune with 65,329 admissions. Other divisions including Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur and Nashik also reported significant admission confirmations.

Education department officials have appealed to students who have been allotted seats but are yet to complete the confirmation process to do so before the deadline. Failure to confirm admission within the stipulated period may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Department urges colleges and parents to publicise deadline

Principals of junior colleges and parents have also been requested to ensure that students complete the admission formalities on time. The department has urged institutions to widely publicise the deadline to avoid inconvenience to students.

Students can complete the process through the official FYJC admission portal. The department has also made helpline and email support available to assist candidates facing difficulties during admission confirmation.

With only one day remaining, officials expect a large number of students to complete the process before the June 3 deadline.