Lokhande Prashant Sitaram Appointed New CBSE Chairman After OSM Dispute, Replaces Transferred Rahul Singh | File Pic & X @ANI

The Centre on Tuesday announced the appointment of senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as the new Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

According to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Sitaram, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre from the 2001 batch, has been appointed as CBSE Chairperson under the Ministry of Education. He succeeds Rahul Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, who has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

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Before taking charge at CBSE, Sitaram was serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs. His appointment comes at a crucial time for the board, which oversees school education and examinations for millions of students across India and abroad.