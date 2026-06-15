NEET UG 2026: NTA Launches Reporting Portal To Combat Fake Paper Leak Claims & Exam Frauds Ahead Of Test | Official

With less than a week remaining for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a dedicated online platform to enable candidates, parents, coaching institutes and the general public to report suspicious claims and fraudulent activities related to the examination.

The move comes as NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 21 and aims to curb the spread of misinformation, fake paper leak claims and scams that often surface in the days leading up to major competitive examinations.

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In a public notice issued on June 15, the NTA said the reporting platform has been created to help preserve the integrity, transparency and fairness of the examination process. The agency has invited stakeholders to flag any suspicious content or activities that could mislead aspirants or compromise the credibility of the examination.

Platform to tackle fake paper leak claims

According to the notice, the platform can be used to report unauthorised websites, social media accounts and messaging channels claiming to have access to the NEET UG 2026 question paper or answer key. The agency has also sought information on individuals or groups promising leaked question papers, examination content or guaranteed results in exchange for money or other benefits.

Additionally, complaints can be filed against people impersonating NTA officials, examination authorities or government representatives. Any activity intended to spread panic, defraud candidates or circulate misleading information can also be reported through the portal.

Individuals submitting complaints will be required to provide details such as the nature of the incident, the platform or channel where it was observed and the date and time of occurrence. They can also upload supporting evidence, including screenshots, links and documents, to assist authorities in verification and investigation.

The reporting facility is available through a dedicated portal hosted on the MyGov platform.

Information can also be shared through the official NTA and NEET websites.

NTA urges students to rely on official information

Reiterating its position on paper leak rumours, the NTA stated that no individual, institution or platform has access to the NEET UG 2026 question paper before the examination is conducted. It described any claims suggesting otherwise as false and misleading.

The agency urged candidates and parents not to engage with, share or act upon unverified information circulating on social media and messaging applications. Instead, aspirants have been advised to rely solely on official communications issued by the NTA.

To strengthen monitoring efforts, the NTA said it is working in coordination with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit and relevant law enforcement agencies.

Authorities will continue to monitor misleading content and take appropriate action against those involved in spreading false information or attempting to exploit candidates.

The agency also noted that misleading content related to the Government of India can be reported to the PIB Fact Check Unit through its WhatsApp helpline or email.

As the countdown to the country’s largest medical entrance examination enters its final days, the NTA has appealed to candidates, parents, educational institutions and the public to cooperate in maintaining the credibility, security and integrity of the examination process.

The launch of the reporting platform comes amid continued efforts by examination authorities to strengthen safeguards against misinformation and ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of NEET UG 2026.