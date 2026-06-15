NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: 4 Lakh Candidates Download Admit Cards, NTA Acknowledges Technical Glitches

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: With less than a week left for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday morning at 9 am said that around 4 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 exam. At the same time, the agency acknowledged that some students are facing technical issues while accessing their hall tickets and assured them that efforts are underway to resolve the problems.

Around 4 lakh candidates for NEET UG 2026 Examination on 21st June have downloaded their Admit Cards. We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues. We are… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 15, 2026

Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination

Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination (alternate)

Direct Link To Check Notice

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Admit card downloads update

In a post on X, the NTA said that its teams are working continuously to address server-related issues reported by candidates.

"Around 4 lakh candidates for NEET UG 2026 Examination on 21st June have downloaded their Admit Cards. We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues," the agency said.

The testing agency also apologised for the inconvenience and assured candidates that all eligible students would be able to access their admit cards soon.

Admit Card for the Re-Examination (21 June 2026) is now live at https://t.co/vupfOoEkmH



Before downloading the admit card, please verify your Bank Account details for refund.



Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700#NEET2026 #NTA pic.twitter.com/7nuGoOjDCL — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026" link

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the admit card

Step 6: Take a printout and keep multiple copies for future use

Advisory



Attention Candidates!



Some of you may experience server load while updating bank account details on the portal. To make this quick and hassle-free, please keep these ready



BEFORE logging in, keep ready:



✅ Full Name (as per bank records)

✅ Bank Account Number

✅… pic.twitter.com/4l4oP8Mu9B — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA advisory issued

A day before the latest update, the NTA had issued an advisory asking candidates to keep certain bank-related documents ready before logging into the portal.

According to the agency, some candidates may experience server load while updating bank account details required before downloading their admit cards. To avoid delays, students have been advised to keep the following information ready:

Full name (as per bank records)

Bank account number

IFSC code

Scanned copy of a cancelled cheque

The agency also urged candidates to carefully verify all information before final submission to avoid processing delays.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Exam schedule details

The NEET UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, in a single shift across designated centres.

Exam Day Schedule

Exam Date: June 21, 2026

Reporting Begins: 11:00 am

Gate Closing Time: 1:30 pm

Last Entry to Exam Centre: 1:40 pm

Examination Begins: 2:00 pm

Examination Ends: 5:15 pm

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the prescribed gate-closing time.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Additional time provision

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that candidates appearing for the re-examination would be given an additional 15 minutes. He appealed to students to remain focused on their preparation and assured them that the examination would be conducted smoothly and transparently.

The NTA has also introduced a few changes for the re-exam, including extended exam duration and additional rough-work sheets to improve convenience for candidates.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Preparedness review

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan reviewed preparations for the re-examination during a meeting with the NTA Director General.

During the review, he stressed the need for seamless coordination among all stakeholders to ensure the examination is conducted in a secure, transparent and well-organised manner.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Helpline for candidates

Students who are unable to download their admit cards can contact the NTA for assistance:

Phone: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute and should download their admit cards as soon as possible. They must carry the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof on the examination day, failing which entry to the examination centre will not be permitted.