NEET UG 2026 Refund Scam Alert: NTA Issues Refund Advisory, Warns Candidates Against Fraud Calls, Messages And Fake Links

NEET UG 2026 Refund Scam Alert: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for NEET UG 2026 candidates regarding the refund process, urging students to verify their bank account details and remain alert against online fraud.

NEET (UG) 2026 - Refund Update for Candidates



All candidates will receive their refund directly into the bank account/refund details updated by them on the official portal..



Candidates are advised to ensure their refund details on the portal are accurate and up to date to avoid… pic.twitter.com/9TRneHdBtF — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 15, 2026

In a notice released ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, the agency clarified that all eligible refunds will be credited directly to the bank accounts provided by candidates on the official portal. The NTA also warned students not to fall prey to fraudulent calls, messages or links claiming to speed up or verify refund payments.

The advisory comes as thousands of candidates continue to access the NEET portal for admit card downloads and examination-related updates.

Refunds to be credited directly to candidates' accounts

According to the NTA, candidates must ensure that the bank account details submitted on the portal are accurate and up to date to avoid delays in receiving refunds.

The agency emphasised that the refund process will be carried out only through official channels and no additional payment or verification fee is required.

"NTA never asks for OTPs, passwords, UPI PINs or any payment to process a refund," the advisory stated.

Candidates have been advised to ignore any suspicious communication claiming to offer faster processing or verification of refunds.

Candidates to get another chance to correct bank details

The NTA has also provided relief to students who may have entered incorrect bank account information or were unable to complete the verification process.

The agency said such candidates will be given another opportunity after the examination to update or correct their refund details.

This move is expected to help candidates who are currently facing technical issues or have discovered errors in their banking information.

Important date

NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination: June 21, 2026

Bank Detail Correction Opportunity: To be provided after the examination for eligible candidates who entered incorrect details or skipped verification.

How to verify bank account details for NEET UG 2026 refund

Candidates can verify their details by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website.

Step 2: Log in using your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Step 3: Open the "Bank Account Verification" section.

Step 4: Check the account holder's name carefully.

Step 5: Verify the bank account number.

Step 6: Confirm the IFSC code entered on the portal.

Step 7: Make sure all details match your bank records.

Step 8: Save and submit the verified information.

Candidates are advised to complete the verification process before downloading their admit cards to ensure a smooth refund process.

Beware of fraudulent calls and links

The NTA has urged candidates and parents to remain cautious of cyber fraud attempts during the examination period.

Students should remember:

NTA does not ask for OTPs.

NTA does not request passwords or UPI PINs.

NTA does not charge any fee for processing refunds.

Refund-related communication will only be available through official channels.

Any call, message or website seeking personal banking credentials should be treated as suspicious.

Contact NTA helpdesk for assistance

Candidates facing issues with bank account verification or refund-related queries have been advised to contact the official NTA helpdesk rather than relying on unofficial sources.

The agency has also asked students to regularly check the official NEET and NTA websites for authentic updates regarding refunds, admit cards and examination-related announcements.