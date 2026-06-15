Britain Bans Social Media For Under-16s In Major Online Safety Crackdown | File Photo (Representational Image)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced a ban on social media platforms for children under 16 and restrictions on gaming and livestreaming services, in what the government described as one of the toughest moves yet against major technology companies.

The measures, which Starmer said would "give kids their childhood back", will apply to platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X. Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be covered by the ban.

"It is clear to me a full ban is the right choice," Starmer told a press conference.

Australia-style model with wider restrictions

Britain will use a similar model to Australia, which enacted a ban last December, the government said. It will cover platforms that also include YouTube, Facebook and X, but messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be included in the ban.The Sunday Times reported the UK would "go further" than Australia with additional measures including curfews for older teenagers and restrictions on AI chatbots.

The UK government is also considering additional measures, including stronger age verification requirements and limits on features such as infinite scroll and autoplay.

Britain will also introduce what it described as "world-leading blocks" on harmful functions, including livestreaming and stranger communication with children for those under 16.

"Is there a situation in the offline world where you would just let your child pair up with a stranger, an adult that you don't know anything about? No, so we're taking action on that," Starmer said.

The Prime Minister said the government already had powers to begin implementing parts of the plan, with regulations expected by the end of the year and a full prohibition likely to take effect around next spring.

Britain has steadily tightened regulation of technology companies in recent years, requiring or encouraging them to introduce age verification measures, modify algorithms and prevent children from sharing nude images taken on mobile phones.

Starmer said growing concerns about the impact of excessive online activity on children's mental health had prompted the government to take stronger action after consultations with parents and a review of evidence from Australia.

Although Starmer is expected to face a leadership challenge in the coming weeks, he said people rightly expected action on the issue.

Australia became the first country to ban social media access for children under 16, blocking them from platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Instagram and Facebook.

Since then, several countries have said they are considering measures to regulate access to social media amid concerns about its impact on children's health and safety.

Parents support ban, experts remain divided

The British government consulted teachers, parents and young people on possible restrictions, including a ban for under-16s, curfews, app time limits and limits on what it described as addictive design features.

More than 116,000 responses were received. Over 83% of parents who responded said the risks of social media outweighed the benefits, while 90% supported a minimum age of 16 for access to social media platforms.

While many parents and politicians support a ban, some psychologists and researchers have argued there is no evidence that such a measure would be effective. A group of schoolchildren in London also told Reuters they had a conflicted relationship with the technology.