NEET UG 2024: Student Scores Unbelievable -180 In Exams; Marks Go Viral

X

Netizens are left stunned, as a student has achieved the impossible by scoring -180 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams. The score has sparked surprise and disbelief on social media, with many questioning how it's even possible to score such a low mark.

A tweet on X showcasing the marks has gone viral on social media platforms, leaving netizens in shock.

Surprising,

We frequently talked that is it possible to score -180 in NEET Exam,

Finally, someone did it,

-180 marks means you attempted all the questions incorrectly,

There’s very less probability of doing this so accurately! pic.twitter.com/mlhCR55fEi — Manish Aman (@manish__aman) July 20, 2024

What does scoring 180 mean?

It means that the student has answered all the questions incorrectly. Netizens argue that even if a student had to guess, they might get one question right. However, it seems this student knew all the answers but still chose to answer all the questions incorrectly.

Reactions on social media have been mixed

"It only means he knew all the right answers. He is the guy! AIR 1, Ladies & Gentlemen!," commented one user.

Some users are poking fun at the student's misfortune, with one commenting, "He's the guy! AIR 1, Ladies & Gentlemen!"

While one user is debating the probability of getting such a low score stating, "Agreed, probability is less, which is why you found only 1 student who had done it. That's a probability of 1 in 24 lakh, which is 0.000041%! If that's not low, then idk what is. Seriously, at this point ppl r just making up false claims to promote God knows what agenda they have."

Another user quipped, "I guess this student took the phrase 'failing with style' to a whole new level!"

Meanwhile, as per Supreme Court’s direction, NTA has published the results of all NEET-UG candidates today (July 20) on their website — city-wise and centre-wise masking the identity of the aspirants.

It said that any order for conducting the NEET-UG 2024 afresh has to be on the concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire medical entrance exam was affected. The bench will resume hearing on Monday