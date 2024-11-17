NEET UG 2024 Counselling: MCC Releases Schedule For Special Stray Vacancy Round

representative pic/ Pixabay

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the NEET UG 2024 counselling special stray vacancy round. The registration process will open on November 20 and will remain active until November 21. The seat allotment results are scheduled to be declared on November 23.

Candidates allotted seats in this round must report to their assigned colleges between November 25 and November 30 to complete the necessary admission procedures.

During the reporting process, candidates are required to carry original copies of all the specified documents. This step is essential for finalizing admissions under this round of counselling.

The special stray vacancy round provides a final chance for eligible candidates to secure seats in undergraduate medical programs. It is important for candidates to follow the outlined timelines and guidelines provided by MCC.

Steps to download NEET UG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round result

To check the NEET UG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round results, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the "UG Medical Counselling" tab.

3.Click on the link for the Special Stray Vacancy Round results.

4. Enter your NEET UG roll number, password, and any other required details.

5.The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

6. Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who do not have a seat in either the All India Quota or State Quota can join the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates who did not join the seats given to them in Round 3 cannot participate in the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates marked ‘Not Reported’ in Round 3 can join the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates who accepted State quota seats in earlier rounds cannot participate in the Stray Vacancy Round.

The Special Stray Vacancy Round is the final opportunity for candidates to secure MBBS, BDS, or other undergraduate medical seats, with the allocation based on merit and preferences. Candidates allotted seats must report to their institutions as per the MCC's timeline.