NEET UG 2023 Result Declared: Category-Wise Pass Percentages Declared; Details Inside

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 results at nta.nic.in.

NEET UG candidates will have the opportunity to access scorecards, cut-offs, and toppers' list on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG exam, which was conducted on May 7, 2023, saw 2087462 candidates participate in the exam at 4097 different Centres in 499 cities in India, including 14 cities outside India.

Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh have emerged as the All India toppers in NEET 2023. They have scored 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile).

The official press release by NTA has also showcased category-wise results. The candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) recorded the highest qualifying percentage of 64.6%, followed by those from Other Backward Caste (OBC) with 60.15% success rate. Only 44.7% Scheduled Tribe (ST) students cracked the exam, recording the lowest success rate. The general category and Scheduled Caste (SC) students had a similar qualifying rate of 52.76% and 52.09% respectively.

Only two SC and one EWS candidates figure in the list of top 50 toppers, which doesn't have a single aspirant from ST communities. There are 10 OBC students in the list, while the rest of 37 spots are taken by general category students.

NEET UG Result 2023: Top 10 Male candidates

1. PRABANJAN J

2. BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI

3. KAUSTAV BAURI

4. DHRUV ADVANI

5. SURYA SIDDHARTH N

6. SHRINIKETH RAVI

7. SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY

8. VARUN S

9. PARTH KHANDELWAL

10. SAYAN PRADHAN

NEET UG Result 2023: Top 10 Female candidates

1.PRANJAL AGGARWAL

2.ASHIKA AGGARWAL

3.ARYA R S

4.MIMANSHA MOUN

5.SUMEGHA SINHA

6.KANI YASASRI

7.BAREERA ALI

8.RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR

9.KAVALAKUNTLA PRANATHI REDDY

10. JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA

NEET UG exam, which is the qualifying test for medical and healthcare programmes, includes Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

Due to the violence in Manipur, this year, NEET UG was conducted by NTA separately in the state on June 6.

