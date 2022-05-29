e-Paper Get App

NEET-UG 2022 admit card to release soon, here's a guide to download hall ticket at neet.nta.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022’s admit card will be released soon by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who appear for the NEET UG 2022 exam, can download the hall tickets from https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

The pen-paper-based exam will be conducted on July 17, according to the earlier notification.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to download

  • Visit the NTA NEET's official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the link that says "NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card" on the homepage.

  • Enter your login information and press the submit button.

  • The screen will display your NEET UG 2022 admit card.

  • Download the NEET UG 2022 admit card and print it for future reference.

