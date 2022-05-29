NEET-UG 2022 admit card to release soon, here's a guide to download hall ticket at neet.nta.nic.in

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022’s admit card will be released soon by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who appear for the NEET UG 2022 exam, can download the hall tickets from .
The pen-paper-based exam will be conducted on July 17, according to the earlier notification.
NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to download
Visit the NTA NEET's official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that says "NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card" on the homepage.
Enter your login information and press the submit button.
The screen will display your NEET UG 2022 admit card.
Download the NEET UG 2022 admit card and print it for future reference.
