NEET PG Counselling 2022: Reporting for mop-up round starts today

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to start the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round reporting process from today, November 20. Selected candidates must now report online to the allotted colleges for admission to their respective programme. Candidates can report through the online portal of intraMCC– intramcc.nic.in.

While reporting to the allotted colleges, the candidates must have their allotment letter downloaded from the MCC webiste. The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round reporting process will end on November 24, 2022.

An official notification by the MCC mentions, “All candidates shall ensure that admission process by the allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC. Any admission taken through offline mode will be treated null and void.”

MCC declared the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round results on November 19.