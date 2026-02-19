NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Closes Today: MCC Opens Choice Locking Window from 4 PM to 11:55 PM

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: As per the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the choice filling and locking for the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round will end today, February 19, 2026 on the official website mcc.nic.in . The choice locking window will be open ed today from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM. Candidates can add their choices during this timeline.

After that, the seat allocation process will begin on February 20, 2026, and on February 21, 2026, the results will be released. The reporting and verification process for candidates who are selected will be between February 22 and February 28, 2026.

There are a total of 2,980 clear vacancies for the final stray round of NEET PG counselling 2026 as per the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 below:

Choice Filling - 16th February 2026 to 19th February 2026

till 11:55 PM

Choice Locking -19th February 2026 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment - 20th February 2026

Seat Allotment Result - 21st February 2026

Reporting & Verification of Joined Candidates - 22nd February 2026 to 28th February 2026

Check Official Datesheet Here

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: What are the steps to fill the choices?

To complete the MCC NEET PG Counseling 2026, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the registration link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Secure your choices by entering them.

Step 5: After providing the information, download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a printout for future records.