MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026 Applications Extended: Last Chance to Apply Till February 23

MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET Applications Extended: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has issued a notification stating that it has extended the MAH MHMCT CET 2026 and MAH MCA CET applications until February 23, 2026. The decision was taken considering the academic interest of the candidates. The notification also mentions that this is the final extension given for the online registration and the application form.

MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026: Important Extended Dates

1. MAH–M.HMCT CET 2026

Online Registration Start Date: 07 January 2026

Online Registration End Date: 23 February 2026

Tentative Exam Date: 25 March 2026

2. MAH–MCA CET 2026

Online Registration Start Date: 07 January 2026

Online Registration End Date: 23 February 2026

Tentative Exam Date: 30 March 2026

Official Notification Here

MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET Applications Extended: Mandatory Requirements

Students have also been reminded by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell that in order to register for the MAH MHMCT CET 2026 and MAH MCA CET 2026 they must have both an APAAR ID and an Aadhaar ID.

Before finishing their registrations, students who have not yet generated their APAAR ID are encouraged to do so via the DigiLocker portal. It is also recommended that candidates update their Aadhar information, including their name, address, phone number, date of birth, photo, father's name, and mobile number. It is important for candidates to connect their mobile number to their Aadhar card.