 MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026 Applications Extended: Last Chance to Apply Till February 23
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026 Applications Extended: Last Chance to Apply Till February 23

MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026 Applications Extended: Last Chance to Apply Till February 23

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has issued a notification stating that it has extended the MAH MHMCT CET 2026 and MAH MCA CET applications until February 23, 2026.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
article-image

MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET Applications Extended: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has issued a notification stating that it has extended the MAH MHMCT CET 2026 and MAH MCA CET applications until February 23, 2026. The decision was taken considering the academic interest of the candidates. The notification also mentions that this is the final extension given for the online registration and the application form. 

MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026: Important Extended Dates

1. MAH–M.HMCT CET 2026

Online Registration Start Date: 07 January 2026

FPJ Shorts
Gold, Silver Surge On Safe-Haven Rush & Margin Cut, MCX Gold Hits ₹1,56,100
Gold, Silver Surge On Safe-Haven Rush & Margin Cut, MCX Gold Hits ₹1,56,100
Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts After Carrying Teammates' Bats & Gloves During IND vs NED ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video
Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts After Carrying Teammates' Bats & Gloves During IND vs NED ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video
ED Summons Anil Ambani Again After No-Show, Tina Ambani Also Skips Questioning In Money Laundering Probe
ED Summons Anil Ambani Again After No-Show, Tina Ambani Also Skips Questioning In Money Laundering Probe
TG EAPCET 2026 Registration Window Live At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees & How To Apply
TG EAPCET 2026 Registration Window Live At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees & How To Apply

Online Registration End Date: 23 February 2026

Tentative Exam Date: 25 March 2026

2. MAH–MCA CET 2026

Online Registration Start Date: 07 January 2026

Online Registration End Date: 23 February 2026

Tentative Exam Date: 30 March 2026

Official Notification Here 

MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET Applications Extended: Mandatory Requirements

Students have also been reminded by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell that in order to register for the MAH MHMCT CET 2026 and MAH MCA CET 2026 they must have both an APAAR ID and an Aadhaar ID. 

Before finishing their registrations, students who have not yet generated their APAAR ID are encouraged to do so via the DigiLocker portal. It is also recommended that candidates update their Aadhar information, including their name, address, phone number, date of birth, photo, father's name, and mobile number. It is important for candidates to connect their mobile number to their Aadhar card.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TG EAPCET 2026 Registration Window Live At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees & How To Apply
TG EAPCET 2026 Registration Window Live At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees & How To Apply
France To Host 30,000 Indian Students; Simpler Visas, More English Programmes Announced By Emmanuel...
France To Host 30,000 Indian Students; Simpler Visas, More English Programmes Announced By Emmanuel...
MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026 Applications Extended: Last Chance to Apply Till February 23
MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026 Applications Extended: Last Chance to Apply Till February 23
NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Closes Today: MCC Opens Choice Locking Window from 4 PM to 11:55 PM
NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Closes Today: MCC Opens Choice Locking Window from 4 PM to 11:55 PM
UPSC Delays CAPF Assistant Commandants Notification 2026 Due To Administrative Reasons; New Dates To...
UPSC Delays CAPF Assistant Commandants Notification 2026 Due To Administrative Reasons; New Dates To...