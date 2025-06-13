 NEET PG 2025: NBEMS Opens Exam City Resubmission Window Today At 3 PM; Exam Scheduled For August 3
HomeEducationNEET PG 2025: NBEMS Opens Exam City Resubmission Window Today At 3 PM; Exam Scheduled For August 3

NEET PG 2025: NBEMS Opens Exam City Resubmission Window Today At 3 PM; Exam Scheduled For August 3

NBEMS will open the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window on June 13 at 3 PM.

Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will launch the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window on June 13, 2025. Candidates interested in taking the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for postgraduate degrees can access the link on the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in. The link will be activated at 3 p.m. today.

During the submission of the online application form, the candidate will only see the cities where testing seats are available. The venue in the chosen Exam City will be allocated by NBEMS. The specific location will be sent to candidates via admit cards. Candidates must make their own arrangements for travel/boarding, etc.

NEET PG 2025: Important dates

Exam city resubmission window opens: 13 June, 2025 (3 PM)

Last date to choose the exam city: 17 June, 2025

Edit window for application form: 20 June to 22 June, 2025

Exam city details to be notified to candidates: 21 July, 2025

Admit card release: 31 July, 2025

NEET PG 2025 exam date: 3 August, 2025 (single shift, 9 AM to 12:30 PM)

Result to be declared: 3 September, 2025

NEET PG 2025: Steps to fill exam city slip

Step 1: Go to NBEMS' official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the home page, find the link to the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window.

Step 3: A new page will open, requiring candidates to input their login information.

Step 4: Next, select the exam city and other data.

Step 5: Click submit to download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

For additional information, candidates should visit the NBEMS' official website.

