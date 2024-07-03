NEET PG 2024: Exam Date Likely In Mid-August; NBEMS To Announce Revised Date Soon

Representative image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is anticipated to disclose the revised examination date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) this week. The test is expected to be administered in mid-August. Candidates can access the updated exam date on the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in.

Initially scheduled for June 23, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) decided to postpone the NEET PG exam as a precautionary measure. This decision was made in light of recent allegations questioning the integrity of competitive examinations in the country. The Ministry has initiated a review to assess the robustness of the processes involved in conducting the NEET-PG entrance examination.

To check the revised NEET PG 2024 exam date, candidates can follow these steps:

- Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

- Navigate to the NEET PG exam page and open the exam date notification

- Download the notification to view the updated exam date

Following the exam rescheduling, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) is expected to issue new admit cards. Further details will be shared once the new exam date is officially announced. The NEET PG exam serves as the entrance test for postgraduate medical courses across various institutions in the country.