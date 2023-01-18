NEET PG 2023: Here's why #PostponeNEETPG is trending on Twitter

Representational image | Twitter

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 has become the topmost trending hashtag on Twitter owing to relentless social media campaign of students who are demanding a postponement of the exam, which has been scheduled for March 5.

With the internship cut-off date now extended to June 30, students are demanding for the exam to be deferred to at least 6 to 8 weeks from the set date.

Due to complaints from the medical community, which argued that the original cut-off date precluded the majority of the 2017 batch interns from sitting the exam, the internship deadline was eventually changed from March 30 to June 30.

United Doctors Front Association, representing the students, wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya over deferrment of NEET PG by 2-3 months as around '10,000 interns from many states are still ineligible for NEET-PG 2023 after revision.'

