NEET PG 2023: FAIMA writes letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over exam postponement, internship

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written a letter to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya over requests to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2023 exam and the internship eligibility of the aspirants.

FAIMA has requested the current date, March 5, 2023, to be postponed as over 10,000 NEET aspirants will not be able to appear for the exam.

This is not the first time that medical students' associations have written a letter to Mandaviya, previously United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), and Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written a letter to the Minister regarding NEET PG 2023 postponement due to the lack of time with the long gap between NEET PG exam and counselling.

"We have also noticed a helpful decision by MOHFW in 2022, where NBEMS rescheduled NEET PG on 21/05/2022 & also additionally extended the eligibility criteria for interns due to which lots of intern students of various states were eligible for NEET PG 2022. Even a similar scenario was seen in Covid Pandemic where the NEET PG 2021 was rescheduled from 15/04/21 to 11/09/21," stated a letter by FAIMA highlighting previous situations, wherein the medical exam was postponed.

Twitter has been flooded with tweets from multiple NEET aspirants who have been asking for the postponement of the March 5 exam. Here are some tweets concerning the same:

