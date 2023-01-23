NEET PG 2023: 'Delay exam by weeks, months,’ candidates flood twitter with #PostponeNEETPG2023; here’s why

Representative image | PTI

New Delhi: With the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG exam happening on March 5, 2023, candidates have again taken to Twitter to air their concerns, and urged the National Board of Examinations and Ministry of Family Welfare and Health to defer the exams till 6 weeks or a few months.

The NEET PG students have been asking for the exam to be postponed after the deadline for the internship was extended. Candidates now have time till June 30th to finish their compulsory internships for them to be eligible for the counselling process.

Students and experts have been demanding on Twitter that the exam needs to be postponed by at least three months as the counselling process will not start before July.

With NEET PG results being declared by March 31 and candidates finishing their internships on June 30, students believe that there's going to be a long gap and have instead asked for the exam to be held in May 2023 which can give them more time to prepare.

Here are some tweets by students demanding postponement:

