NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear EWS category plea for 10 percent reservation today

New Delhi: Today, August 2, the Supreme Court will pick up the case of a request for the 10% EWS reservation in government universities for admissions through the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022. The petition was submitted by the NEET PG aspirants last year. The disgruntled pupils complained that the choice was unfair to the "meritorious" pupils. The petitioners additionally asserted that no study had been done in order to maintain an income threshold of Rs. 8 lakh for receiving a reservation.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the government why the requirements mandated for the EWS category were similar to the criteria set for the OBC category's creamy layer, which is a maximum annual family income of 8 lakh.

According to a three-person panel established by the government, the bulk of applicants who used the EWS quota had yearly incomes below Rs 5 lakh. Family income is a "feasible criterion," according to the panel, for setting the EWS quota, the administration further informed the Supreme Court. In the current situation, recognising EWS requires a family income level of Rs 8 lakh.

The centre also maintained that the panel indicated that "only those families whose yearly income is up to Rs 8 lakh would be eligible to obtain the benefit of the EWS reservation" in an affidavit submitted last year in a case regarding NEET-PG admissions.

The NEET PG quota problem has remained unresolved since the previous year. Although the case was heard by the NEET PG 2021 counselling, no decision was made in the end.

