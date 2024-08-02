NEET 2024: From Pre-Exam Paper Leak Rumours to Result Controversy and Supreme Court's Final Judgment, Complete Timeline

FPJ

Today, the Supreme Court, delivered a detailed judgment explaining its decision not to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG, despite the controversies. The court stressed on the need for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to address operational inconsistencies and secure the examination process more rigorously.

Key Takeaways from the Court Order

1. No Systemic Breach Identified: The court confirmed there was no evidence of a systemic breach affecting NEET-UG 2024 beyond isolated incidents in Patna and Hazaribagh.

2. Expanded Review Panel: The review panel led by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan will now have an expanded mandate to assess the NTA’s functioning and recommend reforms by September 30. The court has also asked the Education Ministry to formulate a program to be implemented in a month and then inform about the development after two weeks.

3. Standard Operating Procedures: The panel will develop standard operating procedures for technological improvements and address the issues encountered during NEET-UG 2024. “…we have highlighted all errors of NTA and thus the committee should identify and rectify these. These issues which have arisen must be rectified by the Union of India this year itself so that it is not repeated,” the CJI added.

4. Avoid 'Flip-Flops': The Chief Justice of India (CJI) told NTA that it must avoid “flip-flops” in its decision-making, as it does not serve the interests of students. The court highlighted various errors committed by the NTA, such as keeping the rear door open in the strong room, granting compensatory marks, and awarding grace marks.

5. Enhance Security Measures : The court directed the NTA to improve identity checks and explore new technologies to prevent impersonation, including secure transport for question papers.

What happened so far? A timeline of events:

May 3- Two days before the exam, a video claiming NEET paper leak went viral on X. In the viral video, a masked man is claiming that Vishal Chaurasia's Company might leak the paper. Vishal Chaurasia was the primary accuse in BPSC TRE and Odisha Junior Engineer paper leak and is currently in Jail. Times Now reported this and informed that there is nothing concrete in this video.

May 5- The National Testing Agency, NTA conducted NEET exam for over 24 lakh students.

May 6- NTA issued an official statement and said that question paper was NOT leaked.

May 8- Police of various states including Rajasthan, Delhi, Bihar and other arrested culprits involved in NEET UG unfair means.

May 17- SC heard a plea filed by Vaishnavi Yadav, who urged to halt NEET results. The apex court refused to put hold on results.

June 1- A plea was filed in Supreme Court regarding paper leak and other discrepancies

June 4- NEET result 2024 was issued. 67 Students were declared toppers with AIR 1.

June 8- Private coaching raised concerns and flagged the issue before relevant authorities.

June 9- Plea challenging NTA’s grace marks policy filed in the Supreme Court by Alakh Pandey (CEO of Physics Wallah) and 2 others.

June 11- Supreme Court heard the plea and said counselling will not be halted and deferred the hearing till July 8.

June 13- NTA announces re-exam for 1563 students who were given grace marks. SC refuses to halt counselling.

June 19: UGC-NET 2024 exam canceled due to paper leak, CBI probe launched

June 20: Edu Minister confirms paper leak on Darknet, arrests made in Bihar for NEET UG paper leak

June 21: NTA's Director General replaced, new regulations enforced to prevent exam irregularities

June 22: High-level committee formed to review NTA's examination processes

July 10: Centre submits affidavit to Supreme Court, asserts no evidence of widespread cheating

July 17: NTA files written submissions to Supreme Court, counters allegations of systemic failures

July 23: Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking exam cancellation and re-test

August 2: Supreme Court upholds NEET-UG 2024 exam, orders review of NTA's procedures