 NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court Says 'No Systemic Breach' Of Papers, Leak Was Only Limited To Patna & Hazaribagh
The apex court stated that in it’s judgement it has highlighted all the deficiencies in the structural processes of the NTAs.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Supreme Court in its judgement says the committee constituted by the Centre also consider framing SOP for technological advancements to identify potential weaknesses in the cyber security of the examination system, processes for enhanced identity checks, CCTV monitoring of exam centres.

"We cannot afford this for the betterment of the students", says Supreme Court.

Supreme Court stated that the Central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) must ensure that the problems encountered with the NEET UG 2024 exam are not repeated in the future.

The three-judge bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on July 23 ruled that there will be no retests for the NEET-UG examinations which were marred with serious allegations of widespread paper leak, aspirants find themselves in a state of uncertainty.

While pronouncing the detailed ruling, the CJI observed the need to utilise technological advancements for identifying potential weaknesses in the examination system's cyber security.

CJI ordered the committee to submit its report to the Centre by September 30. The court asked the Education Ministry to report on the committee's compliance and the decision to implement it within 2 weeks, as per Live Law.

