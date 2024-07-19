FPJ 96th Anniversary: Neelakantha Bhanu, 'Usain Bolt Of Mathematics', Revolutionizes Global Math Education

Neelakantha Bhanu |

Neelakantha Bhanu, renowned as the ‘Usain Bolt of Mathematics’, is on a mission to transform math education worldwide. Breaking four world records and 50 Limca Book records is an extraordinary feat and Bhanu’s journey is a testament to his resilience and passion. As the founder of Bhanzu, he aims to eradicate math anxiety for 100 million children in the next five years. Through innovative and engaging teaching methods, Bhanu is revolutionising how math is taught, making it enjoyable and accessible for students globally.

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you share the journey and the motivation behind your quest to become the world’s fastest human calculator?

I met with an accident and it left me confined to bed for an entire year. My injury was critical, and doctors cautioned my parents about potential cognitive setbacks. To counter this, they advised me to keep my brain active. It was my mother who introduced me to puzzles of different types. Gradually as I practised more and more, I got good at it and an interest emerged. So, it was not the traditional classroom setting that made me what I am but the enjoyment and challenging feeling I had from solving puzzles. This experience

encouraged me to participate in math competitions at both state and national levels, making math as captivating for me. I crafted my own unique methods and strategies to solve, which ultimately helped me win the title of the World’s Fastest Human Calculator and I became India’s first Gold Medalist at the Mental Calculation World Championship.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in achieving these milestones?

Maintaining the discipline and perseverance required to reach those heights demanded a huge amount of dedication. It was about constantly pushing my limits and testing my resilience, which taught me the essence of persistence. However, my deep passion for mathematics made this journey not just feasible, but also enjoyable. That love for math transformed my perspective and fueled my motivation, making the hard work feel rewarding.

You’ve overcome significant personal hurdles. How did you manage to persevere through them?

Some of my teachers did not appreciate the fact that I calculated faster. They opined that calculating faster would not help me get good marks in my exams.

I even had one teacher mock me by saying “Will you become Shakuntala Devi when you grow up?”

While they were not essentially wrong, I disagreed with them. Speed math helped me become confident in the subject. The confidence I gained helped me learn concepts and excel in math exams. Bhanzu, the math learning platform I started, has been created with the same principle. It is my dream and life’s calling to inspire the new generation of the possibilities of math learning, just like how Shakuntala Devi did.

You have set an ambitious goal to eradicate math anxiety for 100 million children within the next five years. Can you elaborate on the strategies and tools you are using to achieve this?

We’ve set an ambitious goal at Bhanzu to eradicate math anxiety for 100 million children within the next five years. To achieve this, we are expanding Bhanzu’s presence into new geographies, bringing our innovative learning solutions to a global audience. We aim to democratise math education. Additionally, we are building advocacy for alternate ways to learn math, aiming to raise global awareness about the effectiveness of these innovative approaches. By promoting diverse and engaging learning strategies, we hope to transform the way math is perceived and taught. We want to make it more enjoyable and less stressful for students worldwide.

How do your educational modules and tools make learning math more engaging and enjoyable for children?

Our approach includes interactive tools like in-class games, real-time feedback, and story-based lessons - all designed to make learning dynamic and engaging. We use AI to personalise learning pathways based on how students perform in games and classes, ensuring each one gets the experience they need. We teach the “why” behind mathematical concepts instead of just the “how?”. This stimulates curiosity among students and hence their learning stays with them forever. Math in traditional classrooms focuses on mugging up formulas and solving worksheets. At Bhanzu, we introduce a topic (not a formula) using stories. Students remember stories, and thus clearly understand the topic.

In what ways do you think the traditional methods of teaching math fall short, and how are you addressing these gaps?

We transform the traditional, and often dull approach to math by addressing its perceived irrelevance. We engage young learners with fundamental questions like "Why do numbers exist?" and why "This approach not only makes math more engaging but also ignites curiosity about its real-world applications.

Our curriculum is designed to boost confidence early on. For instance, we enable students to perform impressive feats like mentally multiplying 873 by 23 within just a few months. Achieving such milestones significantly boosts confidence, especially for young students.

Moreover, we integrate math with diverse fields such as music, art, finances, economics, and coding. This interdisciplinary approach highlights math’s ubiquitous relevance, elevating it from a mundane subject to an engaging and essential part of everyday life.

Can you share some success stories or feedback from students who have benefited from your innovative approach to math education?

My students have been my greatest strength. While there were few success stories we did anticipate like math olympiad winners and math toppers, others surprised us! One of our 7th grader student has already been exposed to higher math concepts like coordinate geometry and its real-life applications. She is now learning calculus, a concept which is not usually introduced until the age of 16.

A student who was learning number system in one of our classes one day decided to create a number system on his own after he concluded after discussions with his teacher that he too could contribute to math despite still being a young student.

What inspired you to embark on this mission to transform mathematics education globally?

When I became the World’s Fastest Human Calculator and won Gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship, I started performing shows around the world. During these travels, I learned that 3 out of 4 students are afraid of math, a feeling I couldn’t relate to. It became clear that math wasn’t being taught in the engaging, game-filled, and fun way I had experienced. This insight prompted me to start Bhanzu, where we approach math learning differently. At Bhanzu, we integrate games, puzzles, and interactive activities into our curriculum, transforming math into an enjoyable and exciting adventure that captivates students’ interests and eliminates the intimidation factor associated with traditional math teaching.

Who are some of your role models or inspirations in the field of mathematics or education, and why?

There are many role models but some notable role models are Srinivasa Ramanujan, Shakuntala Devi and Sachin, they inspired me as they were passionate about their work and chasing their passion which not only inspired me but inspired the world. Their accomplishments underscore the power of dedication and the profound effect it can have, inspiring anyone to strive for excellence.

What are your future aspirations, both personally and professionally?

My long-term ambition is to reshape the math education landscape and foster a society proficient in mathematics, equipped to excel in a data-centric world. Our vision is critical we are continuously striving to eradicate math anxiety globally. Our goal is to transform how students around the world approach mathematics, making it enjoyable and relatable rather than a subject of dread. Additionally, we are committed to forming strategic partnerships with educational institutions, educators, and organisations that align with our vision and values. Together, we aim to encourage more students to conquer their fear of math, making it a personalised and engaging subject for all.