 NCPCR Celebrates 19th Foundation Day, Highlights Collaborative Efforts For Child Welfare
NCPCR Celebrates 19th Foundation Day, Highlights Collaborative Efforts For Child Welfare

The event also saw the participation of chairpersons and members from all the SCPCRs, further emphasising the collaborative efforts towards child welfare.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Representative image | Pixabay

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights celebrated its 19th Foundation Day here with an emphasis on collaborative efforts towards child welfare.

In a statement, the NCPCR said children from various parts of the country were invited to commemorate their contributions to the commission's Pariksha Parv campaign, reflecting the pivotal role they play as stakeholders in the nation's future. The event also saw the participation of chairpersons and members from all the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs), further emphasising the collaborative efforts towards child welfare.

Addressing the gathering, chairperson Priyank Kanoongo highlighted the commission's initiatives and underscored the significance of addressing present-day challenges to ensure a better tomorrow for the nation's children, the statement said. He lauded the efforts of the SCPCR and stressed the need for continued cooperation to tackle issues affecting children across the country.

