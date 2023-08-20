 NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Expresses Concern Over CBSE Circular On Partition, Deems It Inappropriate For Student Learning
PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
NCP chief Sharad Pawar | Photo: PTI

Pune: It would be incorrect to pass on the thoughts of strife that erupted during Partition onto the younger generation with respect to national and social unity, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday against the backdrop of a recent CBSE circular to schools on the issue.

Pawar was speaking at the inauguration of a school in the presence of senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde and state minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

"I am worried about a circular issued by the CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education controlled and managed by the Union government) recently that asks its schools to inform students about the situation which erupted during Partition," Pawar said.

"The history of Partition is the history of the country's division amid bloodshed. Thousands of people were displaced. Many from the Sindhi community had to migrate to India. Similar situation was in Punjab. Many Muslims left for Pakistan," the NCP founder said.

Pawar said though the Maharashtra government has no role to play in the circular, it must express its view to CBSE.

"With respect to national and social unity it is incorrect to imbibe such thoughts (Partition violence) on the young generation. The state government must ensure no subject creates conflict in society," Pawar asserted.

August 14, the day Pakistan gained Independence, was declared Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, or 'Vibhajan Vibhishikha Smriti Diwas', by the Union government in 2021 as a tribute to those who lost their lives due to Partition and were displaced from their roots.

article-image

