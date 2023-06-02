NCERT outlines 6 reasons why chapters from textbooks for Class 10 were eliminated |

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has explained the reasons behind their decision to permanently drop certain chapters from Class 10 textbooks on Thursday.

The NCERT has deleted the chapters 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Challenges to democracy' and 'Popular struggles and movements' from the social science textbook 'Democratic Politics' Book 2 of Class 10 and removed the periodic table from Class 10 textbooks.

The NCERT published a thread on Twitter outlining the following reasons:

During the Pandemic – COVID- 19 situation, students across the stages of school education have struggled a lot to continue their learning through online and other modes. — NCERT (@ncert) June 1, 2023

According to the NCERT, the exercise to rationalise the contents of textbooks began during the pandemic for several reasons.

However, concerns related to curriculum load including the content load spread over syllabi and textbooks have been raised from different corners. Even the Parliamentary Standing Committee has also raised the concern about the content overload in the textbooks. — NCERT (@ncert) June 1, 2023

NCERT claims that there were concerns related to curriculum load including the content load spread over syllabus and textbooks were raised from different corners.

In view of facilitating speedy recovery in their learning continuum and compensating time loss, NCERT took a step towards the rationalization of textbooks across the stages and subject areas. — NCERT (@ncert) June 1, 2023

Keeping in view, the benefits of all the children, NCERT faculty members in consultation with practising teachers from CBSE and experts have analysed textbooks across subjects and classes for rationalising the content. — NCERT (@ncert) June 1, 2023

High difficulty level

Content, which is easily accessible to children and does not require much intervention from the teachers and can be learned through self-learning or peer-learning.

Content, which is not relevant in the present context or outdated. — NCERT (@ncert) June 1, 2023

According to the government body, content was omitted as it overlapped with equivalent content in another subject area in the same class. Other reasons offered by the NCERT included a high level of difficulty, easily available content that does not require involvement, and outdated or irrelevant content.

Learning outcomes already developed across the classes are taken care of in this rationalization exercise.



As far as dropping the three "chapters- ‘Democracy and Diversity’, ‘Challenges to democracy’ and ‘Popular struggles and movements’ – are concerned, — NCERT (@ncert) June 1, 2023

it is to clarify that dropping portions relating to social movements from class X, Political Science textbook, Democratic Politics II and class XII Politics in India Since Independence, the expert committee in the process of rationalisation was of the view that — NCERT (@ncert) June 1, 2023

Concerning the removal of periodic table and evolution ideas from Class 10 textbooks, the NCERT stated that the topics have not been deleted from the educational curriculum.

"They are available in appropriate detail in classes 11 and 12," the tweet continued. It is stated that students in grades 11 and 12 will study the specifics of the Periodic Classification of Elements.

these are more appropriate to be the part of Sociology subject.



Chapter one of Class X, Democratic Politics- II already deals with some aspects of Social Movements. — NCERT (@ncert) June 1, 2023

Apart from the deletion of the periodic table and chapters related to democracy, in April, the NCERT decided to remove Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution from Class 9 and Class 10 science textbooks.

Furthermore, references to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and independent India's first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, were removed from the Class 11 Political Science textbooks. Reference to Mughal history has also been shortened at various levels from NCERT textbooks.