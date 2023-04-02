Navodaya vidyalaya 2023 exam for class 6 admissions on April 29; Admit card to be released soon

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya | File Photo

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will conduct the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 for admission to class 6 for the academic session of 2023-24 on April 29,2023.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. The result of the JNV selection test 2023 is likely to be announced by June this year.

Students can download their admit cards from NVS official website once available at the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The registration forms were opened from January 2 to February 15.

The test will be conducted in various languages. A candidate will be given a test booklet in the language which he/she has chosen while filling out the application form.

Exam Pattern

The composition of the test includes three sections. Mental ability, arithmetic, and language ability.

The weightage of marks will be 50, 25, and 25 percent respectively. The duration of the exam will be two hours. There will be a total of 80 questions in the selection test.

According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be set up in each District in a phased manner.

At present, 649 Vidyalayas are functional in 27 States and 08 Union Territories.

Steps to download the admit card for JNVST 2023:

Visit the official website for NVS at navodaya.gov.in

Click on the link for the download of Admit Card of JVNS 2023 for Class 6 when available. A new log-in window will appear.

Enter your login credentials such as Registration number, Date of birth.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Verify your details and download it. Important Tips for JNVST 2023 admission

The registered students need to carry their hall tickets to the examination centers.

The hall ticket is mandatory for the student to carry for the examination. The candidate will not be allowed to write the examination if he/she doesn’t carry their admit card for JVNST 2023.