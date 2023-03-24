 JNVST Result 2023 released for Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9th admission; Direct link here
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the JNVST 2023 result link on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the NVS admission result using their Username and password. JNVST exam was held on February 11.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya | File Photo

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test Results are released for Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9th admission. 

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the JNVST 2023 result link on the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the NVS admission result using their Username and password.

JNVST exam was held on February 11.

NVS has issued the provisional selection list and the candidates will be given admission upon completing further formalities like document verification.

Steps to download JNVST Result 2023:

Go to the official website-navodaya.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "Provisional select list for admission... status."

A new login page will open

Enter your username and password

Submit details and access the NVS login

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future references

"Provisional Select list in respect of Raichur (KARNATAKA), Bangalore Rural (KARNATAKA), Kurnool (ANDHRA PRADESH), Adilabad (TELENGANA) and Ranga Reddy (TELANGANA) is withheld and will be released shortly," reads a notification on NVS website.

