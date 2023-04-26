 Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra's first 'NEP' university to be established in Panvel
The university aims to address skill gaps in various sectors by offering 21 courses, including BVoc and BTech programmes. Courses like MBA (innovation and new venture management), business analytics, MTech in big data, cyber security, industry 4.0, and blockchain will also be offered.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra's first 'NEP' university to be set up in Navi Mumbai | Anand Chaini (Representational pic)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Skills University in Panvel to be launched in July this year becoming the first university in the state to implement the New Education Policy (NEP).

The university aims to address skill gaps in various sectors by offering 21 courses, including BVoc and BTech programmes.

Courses like MBA (innovation and new venture management), business analytics, MTech in big data, cyber security, industry 4.0, and blockchain will also be offered.

Vice Chancellor, Apoorva Palkar estimated that around 2,000 students will be enrolled initially. However, the capacity will be further increased to 10,000 students at full capacity.

“We will open with five schools and 14 departments and all programmes will be interdisciplinary that will follow the national credit regulatory framework,” said vice chancellor. At full capacity, there will be 10,000 students enrolled.

According to the reports a satellite campus will be operational in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Aurangabad districts.

The programmes are designed to address skill gaps in various sectors, including manufacturing, retail, health sciences, mechatronics, and BFSI.

“We have carried out skill gap analyses in various sectors like manufacturing, retail, health sciences, mechatronics and in the BFSI (banking finance services and insurance) space, and accordingly launched programmes that are not offered in the current university and collegiate system,” said Maharashtra skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

