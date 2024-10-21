 National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Opens Registration For 2024-2025 Academic Year; Apply by October 30! Check Details
Candidates can apply online at scholarships.gov.in until October 30, 2024. Eligibility criteria include a household income below Rs 2,50,000, completion of the last exam, and possession of an Aadhaar card.

Monday, October 21, 2024
The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has launched the registration process for the 2024-2025 academic year, offering pre-matric, post-matric, and higher education scholarships provided by various central and state governments. The deadline for registration has been extended to October 30, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at scholarships.gov.in.

What is the NSP Scholarship?

The NSP is an online platform that aggregates numerous scholarships offered by the central and state governments of India. It allows applicants to access a variety of scholarship schemes, including merit-based, means-based, minority, post-matric, pre-matric, and state-specific options. The portal streamlines the entire process, from student applications to the disbursement of funds.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for scholarships through the NSP, students must meet specific criteria related to financial status, educational qualifications, and other requirements, including:

An annual household income not exceeding Rs 2,50,000 (may vary by scheme).

Completion of the previous examination.

A valid caste certificate.

An Aadhaar card is required.

Candidates should check the official website for more details, as eligibility criteria may vary for different schemes.

How to Apply for it?

Visit the official NSP website: scholarships.gov.in.

Click on the Students option.

Select the OTR (One Time Registration) link.

Log in with the required details on the homepage.

Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

