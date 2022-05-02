National Education Policy will be implemented in the upcoming session, says Edu Minister Dhan Singh Rawat

Education Minister of Uttarakhand, Dhan Singh Rawat on Monday announced that the National Education Policy will be implemented in the upcoming session.

"We'll be including Vedas, Gita, Ramayana & history of Uttarakhand in the syllabus after taking suggestions from the public & consulting the academicians," the Minister added.

On the same statement, DMK MP TKS Elangovan replied saying, "Problem with these leaders (BJP) is that they don't know what India is. In the south of India, Tirukkuṟal is our major book. We had many literature & gods. Ours is an equanimous society unlike in the north."

"Our culture is completely different from that of people living in north India. There's no caste system in Tamil culture. Concept of practice of Manu Dhrama isn't in Tamil Nadu. These people who speak Manu Dharma don't know the south of our country," he further stated.





Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 04:50 PM IST